Braun Strowman Returns To WWE RAW (Video), Emma Comments On Her Future

– Braun Strowman made his return to TV on this week’s WWE RAW from Baltimore, taking out Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to end the show. This was Braun’s first appearance since being tossed into the garbage truck at the WWE TLC pay-per-view a few weeks back.

WWE has not announced Braun’s Survivor Series opponent yet but it’s believed he will face Kane in singles action. That match may have been nixed as Braun did not interact with Kane on RAW. There are also new rumors of Braun being on Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match against Team SmackDown.

Above is video from the return in Baltimore.

– As noted, WWE announced on Sunday that Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young have been released from the company. Emma took to Twitter during RAW and issued the following comments on her future. You can also see her first post-release tweet below: