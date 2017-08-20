Braun Strowman Reveals How Many Calories He Eats A Day, Delivers Message To Roman Reigns, More

Braun Strowman recently spoke with the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week to promote tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here are the highlights:

His main event Fatal-Four Way match at SummerSlam for the Universal Title: “Well you got four of the baddest human beings on the face of the earth – Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and myself, ‘The Monster Among Men,’ Braun Strowman. We’re in a match to see – no offense to Sasha or any of the other guys, there’s more hype around this, there’s bad blood between me and Roman. We’ve been at it for almost two years since I’ve debuted. It’s all going down at the Barclays Center, good luck keeping the roof on the place when we get going in there cause we’re going to tear that building apart.”

If he has a message for Roman Reigns: “Sleep well, get your rest, cause you’re going to need it.”

What he did before joining WWE: “Prior to WWE I competed in World’s Strongest Man. In 2011 I was North America’s Strongest Man, 2012 I was Arnold Amateur World Champion, 2013 I signed with WWE, I spent two years in developmental, almost two years to the date this weekend I debuted on TV, and now I am the main event of SummerSlam.”

Training for a big match: “When I’m not flipping ambulances I’m in the gym stacking plates and banging weights. I eat 15,000 calories a day just to be able to feed the monster. It takes a lot to run almost a 400 pound frame. As far as training goes, sometimes I just go out into the woods and I beat trees down with my bear hands.”