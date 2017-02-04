Braun Strowman Reveals Who He Wants To Feud With

In an interview with observernewsonline.com, Braun Strowman revealed that he wants a feud with The Undertaker before Undertaker retires:

“Being in the ring with The Undertaker — I don’t know how to put it in words. When his music hits, it makes every hair on your body stand up, and everyone in the arena stands up. I definitely want to see more of Taker. I want a program with Taker. I’m going to be selfish. I’m envious of Roman Reigns. That’s The Undertaker. That’s his yard. Who doesn’t want to have an opportunity to have to work with The Undertaker? There’s nothing like it. He’s the Phenom. I’m really hoping he wants to come back and do one more [match at WrestleMania]. The people want it, and I want it.”

Strowman also commented on his role at WrestleMania: