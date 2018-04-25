Braun Strowman Says Big Show Is His Wrestling Dad, Discusses His WWE Role

Braun Strowman was recently a guest on the Heated Conversations podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com). Here are the highlights.

Working hard:

“My whole life, from everything that I have ever gotten in my life I have worked hard for it, and have earned it,” Strowman said. “I have taken it, I believe that anything in life when you work hard for it and you achieve it there’s no greater feeling, but when someone gives you something you don’t appreciate it as much, and you take it for granted, but when you put your heart and soul into it and it pays back to you, there is nothing more gratifying in this world.”

The Big Show:

“It’s humbling, it really is. The big matches I had against The Big Show last year in an almost passing of the torch with that, and him taking me under my wing. We have a joke where I call The Big Show my ‘Wrestling Dad,’ because he treats me like a son. When I do something dumb he whacks me over the head and tells me not to do it again,” Strowman said. “Same thing with Undertaker and Kane; where, with Kane I have been almost working with him for an entire year on the house shows and just listening to these guys stories and things they have done. These guys have done everything there is to do within this industry, and they are a fountain of knowledge, so anything I can do to pick their brains and talk, and put a match together with, they are special because I know there will come a day when it’ll be my job to do the same with other talents coming in.”