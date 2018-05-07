Braun Strowman Sends Out Cryptic Message, The Miz Brags About His WWE Position

– As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Strowman sent the following out after the match:

– WWE has released this clip of The Miz talking about his loss to Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at the Backlash PPV and bragging about his role in the company: