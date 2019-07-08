Braun Strowman Set For Another Major Push?

Coming off last week’s major angle with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, it appears that Strowman could possibly be getting a renewed push with Paul Heyman’s influence being a factor. Here is what Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted about Strowman:

“The idea is to get Strowman back to his roots as a monster, just destroying everything in his path. He hasn’t been used as effectively as he could be.”

“Heyman’s still the same guy who brought you ECW. He likes the technical style but he also likes big, destructive forces of nature. Braun is perfect for that.”