Braun Strowman Teases Royal Rumble Match Appearance

Braun Strowman recently did an interview with app.com. Here are a few highlights.

His current injury status:

“Recovery’s coming along great day to day, every day, getting better, getting ready to get back to doing what I do and that’s just destroy everything.”

Not facing Brock Lesnar next weekend:

“It’s a pretty hard pill to swallow right here right now, but at the same time I’m going to use it for fuel to the fire to continue to push the monster train along. Nothing’s going to stop me from reaching the top of this mountain.”

Competing in the Royal Rumble:

“I’m going to do my best to get into the 30-man Royal Rumble. Right now I know I’m not in the good graces with the boss right now with destroying his limo and stuff like that. So I might have to go in there the old fashioned way, how Braun Strowman has always got what he wanted, and do a little heavy persuading.”