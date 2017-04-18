braun-strowman6

Braun Strowman Thanks Big Show For Big Night, WWE Ride Along Video, OVW Star At RAW

– Above is video from last night’s WWE Ride Along with Rich Swann talking to TJ Perkins about WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody.

– OVW star Eric Locker is working as an extra at tonight’s WWE SmackDown. He also worked RAW last night.

– Braun Strowman took to his personal Instagram account today and thanked Big Show for the ring implosion angle on last night’s RAW in Columbus. He wrote:

I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life!!!!! #ThankYouBigShow

