Braun Strowman Trains For WrestleMania (Video), The Marine 5 Footage, Fans On The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

– WWE looks at Braun Strowman’s monstrous WrestleMania 33 workout in this new video. As noted, Braun will be competing in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Sunday.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who the “yard” belongs to – Roman Reigns or The Undertaker. As of this writing, 76% have voted for The Deadman.

– WWE Studios will officially release “The Marine 5: Battleground” tomorrow via Digital HD. The movie stars The Miz, Maryse, Naomi, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. IGN released this clip of Naomi and Miz going at it in a scene.