Braun Strowman Vs. WWE Veteran Announced, Dolph Ziggler Giving Out Love Advice, WWE 205 Live Promo
– As noted, TJ Perkins vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live. Below is a promo for that match:
Watch as former #Cruiserweight Champion @MegaTJP battles THE current champ @WWENeville TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QA32XOcait
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
– Braun Strowman vs. Big Show has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
– Dolph Ziggler will be taking over the Facebook page of WWE partner Cricket Wireless Tuesday to dish out Valentine’s Day advice to fans. Ziggler tweeted the following on the live event:
#ValentinesDay advice from yours truly, TOMORROW! Join me LIVE on @CricketNation @facebook page #AskDolph pic.twitter.com/vzTxPEW9fG
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) February 14, 2017