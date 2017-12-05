braun-strowman6

Braun Strowman With His Sister Backstage At WWE Event (Photo), Aleister Black Makes His WWE Debut (Video)

– Braun Strowman posted this photo of him with his sister backstage at a WWE live event.

– NXT Superstar Aleister Black makes his WWE debut on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event from London, England. He takes on WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins.

