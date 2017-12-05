Braun Strowman With His Sister Backstage At WWE Event (Photo), Aleister Black Makes His WWE Debut (Video)
– Braun Strowman posted this photo of him with his sister backstage at a WWE live event.
This moment right here I forgot I was injured for these few precious moments I had no pain for the joy of not only seeing my little sister but being able to share my life with her and for her to see what I love and do and for us to be able to share this in London England of all places because we usually only see each other once a year because we are both very busy with our lives I'm so glad that you were able to share this with me @hannahrs22 I'm so proud of you and the young woman you have grown up to be. I love you. #weregiants
– NXT Superstar Aleister Black makes his WWE debut on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event from London, England. He takes on WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins.