Braun Strowman With His Sister Backstage At WWE Event (Photo), Aleister Black Makes His WWE Debut (Video)

This moment right here I forgot I was injured for these few precious moments I had no pain for the joy of not only seeing my little sister but being able to share my life with her and for her to see what I love and do and for us to be able to share this in London England of all places because we usually only see each other once a year because we are both very busy with our lives I'm so glad that you were able to share this with me @hannahrs22 I'm so proud of you and the young woman you have grown up to be. I love you. #weregiants

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 12, 2017 at 6:05am PDT