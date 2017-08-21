Braun Strowman Wrestling On RAW?, Emma Talks Recent Social Media Campaign, Make-A-Wish

– Above is video of Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella, new RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior meeting kids & teens from Make-A-Wish at One World Observatory in New York City during SummerSlam Week.

– Emma recently spoke with NewsHub to promote the September 13th WWE live event in New Zealand and commented on her recent “#GiveEmmaAChance” social media campaign:

“There are so many talented females on our roster, so yes it can be hard to stand out, but in saying that I have one of the biggest social media following on the entire WWE roster. It has really worked for me recently because of my fans, the comments I had been getting from them made me react to it and you can see it’s really paid off in the last few weeks. It’s about time too, the whole #GiveEmmaAChance thing is real. I mean when do I get my chance at the championship, I have never had that and it just goes to show how social media can help.”

– It looks like Karl Anderson will be wrestling Braun Strowman on tonight’s RAW from Brooklyn as he tweeted the following: