Braun Strowman’s WWE Contact, John Cena’s Status For SmackDown

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Braun Strowman recently signed a new WWE contract believed to be for $1.2 million dollars a year. Meltzer added that “the key to that number is there are exceptions, but generally, the top downside number WWE offers is $1 million.”

– It appears that unless there is a swerve, John Cena won’t be appearing on tonight’s FOX premiere of Friday Night Smackdown. Cena noted the following on Twitter: