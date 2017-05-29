bray-wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy Tease Potential Match, WWE Star Turns 32, Watch Seth Rollins’ NXT Debut

05/29/2017

– Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy had a Twitter exchange over the weekend hinting at a potential match in the future between the two.

– Celebrating a birthday today is Nia Jax, who turns 32-years-old.

– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins’ NXT debut, which aired on June 27, 2012.

