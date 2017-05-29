Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy Tease Potential Match, WWE Star Turns 32, Watch Seth Rollins’ NXT Debut
Published On 05/29/2017 | News
– Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy had a Twitter exchange over the weekend hinting at a potential match in the future between the two.
At #ExtremeRules, in a week's time..
We finish off Sheamus & Cesaro in a #SteelCage.
For you two…. It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/IBQLINQTpW
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 26, 2017
@WWECesaro @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWEUniverse I call winner…..after Brock of course
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 27, 2017
@WWEBrayWyatt @WWECesaro @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/7nOr7ZzQhF
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 27, 2017
– Celebrating a birthday today is Nia Jax, who turns 32-years-old.
– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins’ NXT debut, which aired on June 27, 2012.