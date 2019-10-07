Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks Reportedly Injured, Latest On HIAC Finish

– John Pollock of PostWrestling.com noted the following about Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks coming off the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV:

“We were informed at POST Wrestling that Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks are not medically cleared for tonight’s Raw following their matches on Sunday. No timelines were provided for us, so there is no indication that either injury is serious.”

– John Pollock confirmed a previous report that the finish of Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell was a Vince McMahon idea. There was apparently another “non-finish” idea that was discussed but didn’t end up being used.