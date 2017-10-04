Bray Wyatt, Another WWE Superstar Join The RAW Brand Tonight (Videos)

Curt Hawkins and Bray Wyatt are the newest WWE RAW Superstars after tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” show from Long Island, NY.

As seen in the videos below, Hawkins was welcomed to RAW with a Big Show knockout punch while Wyatt appeared after Finn Balor’s win over Jinder Mahal and warned that he will be watching Balor.

Below is the updated list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown