Bray Wyatt Apologizes To Chris Jericho

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Bray Wyatt has been going through something of a personality shift as the WWE Superstar who once loved to strike fear in the heart of his opponents is now looking to make amends with many of them. With that in mind, Wyatt reached out to former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on Twitter on Friday, where he apologized for the strife that he put him through years ago.

Jericho and Wyatt faced off the May 1, 2013, episode of NXT, which resulted in Jericho beating the then-developmental wrestler via submission. They feuded on the main roster in 2014, with Jericho beating Wyatt at WWE Battleground before losing to him at SummerSlam and in a Steel Cage Match on Raw a few weeks later.

In a second tweet he sent two minutes later, Wyatt asked Jericho to tell Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins to contact him (if he sees them). According to Wyatt, he’s still waiting on replies from both WWE Superstars, and is “worried sick” about the pair.

This is in reference to Wyatt apologizing to The Shield last week for “the atrocities” he committed against them over the years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR