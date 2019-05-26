Bray Wyatt Apologizes To Chris Jericho

Bray Wyatt has been going through something of a personality shift as the WWE Superstar who once loved to strike fear in the heart of his opponents is now looking to make amends with many of them. With that in mind, Wyatt reached out to former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on Twitter on Friday, where he apologized for the strife that he put him through years ago.

I want to apologize formally to @IAmJericho for the strife I once put him and his family through. And thank him for the memories🐍. Lest we forget that it was a match between him and my old body that put NXT in the limelight! Yowie Wowie!! What do ya say maaaan?

Friends forever? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019

Jericho and Wyatt faced off the May 1, 2013, episode of NXT, which resulted in Jericho beating the then-developmental wrestler via submission. They feuded on the main roster in 2014, with Jericho beating Wyatt at WWE Battleground before losing to him at SummerSlam and in a Steel Cage Match on Raw a few weeks later.

In a second tweet he sent two minutes later, Wyatt asked Jericho to tell Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins to contact him (if he sees them). According to Wyatt, he’s still waiting on replies from both WWE Superstars, and is “worried sick” about the pair.

Also @IAmJericho, If you see @WWERomanReigns or @WWERollins tell them I’m still waiting on their reply….anxiously. It’s hard for me. I’m pretty much worried sick about them. 😇 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019

This is in reference to Wyatt apologizing to The Shield last week for “the atrocities” he committed against them over the years.

Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins, I just wanted to let you know that I’m SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years. If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down! Best friends?🤞🏻 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019