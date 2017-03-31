Bray Wyatt Comments On Sister Abigail Appearing In WWE and What Fans Can Expect At WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt was asked if an actual Sister Abigail character will appear on WWE television, in an interview with craveonline.com. Here was his response:

“I get a little confused. I don’t know what is real and what isn’t. That’s just the nature of me. Can I say never? No, I cannot. Can I say for certain? No, I cannot. But I see her and feel her and that’s as real as it needs to be.”

Wyatt also commented on what fans can expect from him and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33:

“A violent war. If you look at everyone else on this card you will not see as anything as detailed and realistic as what me and Randy has. It’s two people that captured the world together and he destroyed everything. He turned his back on me and stabbed me in the back for what? What you will get out of us is violence and something different than you have ever seen before.”