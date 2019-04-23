Bray Wyatt Debuts New Gimmick On WWE RAW (Video)

After WWE aired several horror-themed vignettes on Raw featuring a buzzard puppet and a spooky doll, the two-week long build to a new character was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE Champion reemerged as the host of pseudo children television show called “Firefly Fun House.” He appeared slimmer, wore casual clothes, sported a trimmed beard and portrayed himself in a friendly manner. Wyatt said that he used to be a bad man in the past but it’s all behind him now.

The bizarre segment also featured the puppets shown in the prior vignettes (seen below) as Wyatt introduced Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch. Abby is a reference to Sister Abigail, a supposed demonic presence who Wyatt has followed for years.

The otherwise lighthearted children’s production was laced with Wyatt’s signature dark vibes. He brought out a cardboard cutout of his old persona, saying it was a reminder of who he once was. He then took a chainsaw and cut it in half.

Here is the segment that aired Monday night.

This was his first appearance on television since the August 13 episode of Raw, where he teamed with Matt Hardy in a loss to The B-Team in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. He last wrestled on December 30, beating Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification Match at a house show in Buffalo, New York.