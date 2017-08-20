Bray Wyatt On Enjoying ‘Chaos’ Inside The Ring, Being The ‘New Age Cactus Jack’, More

Bray Wyatt was recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Between the Ropes at the WWE 2K18 event earlier this week. Here are the highlights and video below:

Enjoying ‘chaos’ inside the ring: “I think that’s kind of where I made my home, ya know? I’m kind of heavy into the weapons and the ‘extreme’ if you will,” Wyatt said. “Like it kind of matches where I’ve always found my most success. Those type of moments and situations are where I always try to put myself in. I’m kind of like a new age Cactus Jack.”

If WWE understands his character: “Well, I don’t know that anyone understands me,” Wyatt admitted. “A lot of people have a lot of different ideas of what I am and what I’m supposed to be, but only I truly understand it, you know? So, I hear a lot of people – through social media and all kinds of things like that – reaching out to me telling me, I should do this, I should do that, but I didn’t get here by listening to anyone else. I got here by listening to me and maybe the man [Points to Dusty Rhodes’ status] that represents that statue over there, and that’s about it. So, I listen to me and I don’t really care what anyone else has to say.”