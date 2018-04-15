Bray Wyatt On Report Of Him Turning Heel Soon

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Matt Hardy won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Also, Bray Wyatt, who has been off of TV for the last few weeks, made his return to WWE TV by competing in the match. Wyatt has turned babyface and is now paired with Hardy.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there has been a pitch for Wyatt to turn on Matt Hardy, and then be the leader of the Sanity group, which is rumored to be called up from NXT to the main roster during the Superstar Shake-up next week.

Wyatt addressed the report in a tweet on Saturday afternoon:

@MATTHARDYBRAND , Who is this oracle @davemeltzerWON ??? And why does speak so poorly of me? My allegiance to #HouseHardy is true As long as I stay away from the creature that lives in the lake… — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 14, 2018