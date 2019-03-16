Bray Wyatt Preparing For “The Battle of New York” With JoJo

PWMania.com Staff
It’s been a while since fans last saw Bray Wyatt and plans for his return are said to be a “closely guarded secret” within WWE.

According to a recent tweet by Pro Wrestling Torch writer Tom Colohue, who has some sources in WWE, the creative team has different potential storylines in mind for Wyatt’s return. While Colohue did not elaborate on their ideas, he noted that Wyatt could potentially join SmackDown LIVE.

Wyatt is dating WWE ring announcer Jojo, who has been absent from Raw since December due to a personal reason, according to her official website. She will, however, be back.

In the meantime, Wyatt is spending quality time with JoJo and his two daughters. On Friday, Wyatt posted these photos of himself and JoJo at the Wyatt Family Compound with his daughters’ miniature horses. Wyatt noted that he was getting the horses prepared for “The Battle of New York.”

