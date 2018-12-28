Bray Wyatt Returns To Action At WWE Live Event (Videos & Photo)

Bray Wyatt returned to action at Thursday’s WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio and beat Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification Match.

Wyatt was there as a surprise opponent for Corbin since Braun Strowman was unable to appear at the show due to injury.

This is Wyatt’s first match since WWE Starrcade on November 24, where he also defeated Corbin.

