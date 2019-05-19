Bray Wyatt Talks About His Mental Illness

Bray Wyatt and JoJo welcomed their first child together on Saturday, a baby boy named Knash Sixx Rotunda. Following the birth of their child, Wyatt posted some photos from the hospital on Instagram along with a message concerning mental illness.

“This won’t be some BS motivational message, I don’t believe in that. Words are just words unless you can feel them and I feel these. I lost myself a couple years ago, I never wanted to hurt but I quit on myself. I felt like I wanted to cease completely. Until I realized that mental illness isn’t a weakness it’s a superpower. I am clear now, focused, and ready to be something great. I’m done trying to dumb myself down to people that think I’m “crazy”, and do whatever it takes to repay all the people that Love me and make me feel “normal “. This is for you, everything from now on is for you. To everyone in the way: I wish you good luck, when my mind is firing on all cylinders I am the best at what I do. I have never been better than I am right now. And I only care for those who were helped dig me out of the dirt. Run.

“I love you JoJo, Mom, Cadyn, Kendyl, Knash. Ever after is because of you.”