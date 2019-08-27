Bray Wyatt Teases His Next Victim, The Miz Talks About His Logo

– Bray Wyatt teased Sting as his next victim in a social media post:

Sting — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 25, 2019

– In an interview with Hot 94.1, The Miz talked about using the upside down WWE logo for his logo:

“You know, that happened a long time ago. So, I was basically trying to find a new way to be disrespectful because I was a villain at the time, a bad guy. And what’s more disrespectful than messing up the beloved trademark of WWE and turning it upside down. Because it was obviously, the way I looked at it was WWE was about The Miz, and I was making that show the most must-see show in WWE. And still am to this day, so that’s kind of where it all came from.”