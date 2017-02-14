Bray Wyatt Title Plates Video, Fans On Favorite WWE Couple, SmackDown Dark Match

– As seen below, new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt received his custom title plates backstage at tonight’s SmackDown:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Anaheim saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

– WWE fans voted Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose as their favorite company couple in the Valentine’s social media tournament that wrapped today. They beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals.