Bray Wyatt Will Be At WWE RAW This Monday

Bray Wyatt could potentially return to action this Monday night as he is slated to be backstage at Raw at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, according to PWInsider.com.

While there’s no confirmation that Wyatt will appear live on the show (as opposed to another pre-taped Firefly Funhouse segment airing), it is the first time in awhile that he will physically be present at a WWE event.

Wyatt has not appeared in front of a live crowd on WWE television since the August 13, 2018 episode of Raw. He last wrestled on December 30, 2018 at a non-televised event.