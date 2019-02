– PWInsider.com is reporting that Bray Wyatt is said to be “very close” to a return to the ring. The belief is that Wyatt just needs to be medically cleared and he’ll be ready to return.

– Ariel Helwani is reporting that former WWE Superstar Jake Swagger’s next MMA fight is scheduled for the Bellator 221 event in Chicago. An opponent for Swagger has not been determined yet.