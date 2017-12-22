Breaking News For Club WWN Subscription Service, Keith Lee Demands Next Opponents

The following was sent to us:

December 22nd: We are very proud to release our second ever EVOLVE Short Film. This 15-minute film expands on the EVOLVE 4K Mini-Doc to show the intertwining stories between EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr, Darby Allin, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly, Jason Kincaid, Jaka, DJZ and it even includes a surprise challenge from NXT GM William Regal. Enjoy your holiday break and watch it for free.

December 22nd: BREAKING NEWS- EVOLVE 96 and EVOLVE 97, the two latest EVOLVE events, are being added to the WWNLive.com Club WWN monthly subscription service and loyalty program today!

December 22nd: Club WWN can now be watched on the WWN Roku Channel. If you are having any issues, please unlink and then re-link. Thank you.

December 22nd: EVOLVE 97 ended EVOLVE’s 2017, but it didn’t finish the way WWN Champion Keith Lee wanted. Lee found himself attacked by EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Lee has demanded singles matches against both. The following has been signed:

EVOLVE 98 – Queens, NY – January 13th

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka

EVOLVE 99 – Brooklyn, NY – January 14th

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson

It is not yet determined if the WWN Championship will be on the line in either of these matches. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for building and ticket info!

December 22nd: Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox has been signed for EVOLVE 98 back home at La Boom in Queens, NY. We’ll have much more on this match soon.

