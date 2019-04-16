Breaking News: Luke Harper Asks For His WWE Release

Luke Harper announced the following on Instagram:

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers.

This decision. as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.

Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”