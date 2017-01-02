Breaking News: Seth Rollins Possibly Missing WWE WrestleMania 33

WWE announced that Seth Rollins has re-injured his right knee in the closing segment of Monday’s episode of RAW during the attack by Samoa Joe.

“Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during Samoa Joe’s ambush at the conclusion of this Monday’s Raw, WWE.com can now confirm. The attack occurred as Rollins was heading to the ring to finally confront Triple H, who cost The Architect a WWE Universal Championship opportunity back in August.”

Apparently, this is a legitimate injury and not part of a storyline. ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that his status for WrestleMania 33 is currently up in the air. Rollins is scheduled to see a doctor later this week and WWE is reportedly working on backup plans in case Rollins cannot compete at the event.

Here is footage of Rollins leaving RAW this past Monday on crutches: