Breaking News: Sin Cara Asks For His WWE Release

Sin Cara (real name Jorge Arias) has asked for his release from WWE. Here is a rough English translation of what he posted on social media in Spanish:

Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release.

Since I was a kid, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have made decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe.

I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am trapped in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent. I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have patiently waited for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never lingo nor do I feel that I will ever arrive as long as I remain where I am.

The best years of my professional wrestling career are coming and I think the best is yet to come! I am a healthy man, disciplined, respectful of my profession and its environment, of my companions and mainly of the public to whom I have never failed. This is not the end, on the contrary, this is the beginning of the next chapter and I am excited for what the future holds! (Isaiah 43: 18-19)

I want to thank WWE for this incredible chapter, always be grateful. The important thing, thanks to the WWE Universe for its unwavering support and to all my public that in all parts of the world has supported me and showed its affection, the only way I can correspond is by continuing to provide myself with all the delivery, passion and professionalism that I have always demonstrated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.