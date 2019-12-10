Breaking News: Two WWE Superstars Suspended

Robert Roode and Primo Colon have been given 30-day suspensions by WWE for Wellness Policy violations. At this time, it’s unclear what substances the two were suspended for.

Roode wrestled Roman Reigns on Smackdown two weeks ago and was rumored to team up with Dolph Ziggler against The New Day at the WWE TLC PPV. It’s unknown if Roode’s suspension had anything to do with The Revival facing New Day at the PPV instead.

Primo, who hasn’t been seen on WWE much lately, has been working with his father in Puerto Rico.

Here is WWE’s official report:

WWE® SUSPENDS EDDIE COLÓN AND ROBERT ROODE

STAMFORD, CONN., December 10, 2019 – WWE has suspended Eddie Colón (Primo) and Robert Roode each for 30 days effective immediately, for a first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.