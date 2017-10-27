Breezango Creates Wrestler In WWE 2K18 (Video), Dana Brooke Calls Out Airline, Bobby Fish

– GameSpot posted this video of Tyler Breeze and Fandango battling a custom WWE 2K18 wrestler created by GameSpot. Breezango jokes about trying to make their own wrestler look like WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes.

– WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish turns 38 years old today while former WWE Women’s Champion Harvey Wippleman turns 52.

– The trend of WWE Superstars calling out airlines and hotels continued on Twitter yesterday as Dana Brooke tweeted a complaint to United Airlines, not long after Corey Graves called out Hyatt hotels. You can see Dana’s tweet below: