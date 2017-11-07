Breezango Wins Dark Match In The UK, James Ellsworth On Becky Lynch (Video), Triple H

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, England will feature James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch in a “Battle of the Sexes” match. Above is video of Ellsworth talking to a WWE reporter before the match. Ellsworth says the match will be one-sided as no woman in the world can defeat him. He walks off after saying he doesn’t need good luck wishes.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England saw Breezango defeat The Colons. The finish saw Breeze get the pin on Epico.

– We noted before how Triple H represented WWE at a Web Summit in Portugal earlier today. He posted this photo with actress Rosario Dawson after catching up: