Bret Hart Attacker Out of Jail, Latest News On WWE Firing Creative Team Member

– Zach Madsen, the man who was identified as Bret Hart’s attacker at the WWE Hall of Fame, is now a free man after being bonded out of jail for $1,500. Madsen, who was charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault, one count of 3rd degree criminal trespassing and interfering with a sporting event, is due back in a Kings County Criminal Court room Friday morning. If found guilty, Madsen could face up to one year in jail for each count of assault.

– Fightful.com noted the following regarding WWE creative team member RD Evans being fired by WWE for producing Bret Hart’s speech that included a reference to Vince McMahon:

“When Evans found out that McMahon was upset that he was mentioned, he walked into Gorilla position, shook Vince’s hand and quit.”

One person in attendance told F4WOnline.com that Evans quit first when it became apparent that he was about to be fired. The belief is that the fan attack on Bret Hart made a tense atmosphere backstage even worse.

F4WOnline.com also noted that Vince McMahon gave D-Generation X permission to make fun of the situation.