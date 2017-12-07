Bret Hart Files $1 Million Lawsuit Over Botched Wrist Surgery

Bret Hart has filed a lawsuit over an allegedly botched wrist surgery that he underwent in 2015.

The Calgary Sun broke the news of that on Tuesday, with Hart claiming that the surgery Dr. Justin Yeung performed left him unable to use the index finger and thumb on his right hand.

The lawsuit notes that Hart suffered an injury to his wrist all the way back in 1981, with him wrestling most of his career with it. Hart visited plastic surgeon Dr. Yeung in Calgary in 2015 and later had surgery on November 23 of that year. When he returned several weeks later, Hart said the right index finger and thumb didn’t function and complained about the swelling and pain. He was allegedly told to wait and see how it healed, but Hart’s condition didn’t improve in later visits.

It’s alleged that doctors left “a tourniquet on Mr. Hart’s right arm on too long, such that the circulation of the nerves and tendons to his right thumb and index finger were damaged by a prolonged insufficient supply of oxygen.”

The suit claims that Yeung and other unnamed members of the surgery team were negligent and breached the duties of care they owed him and their agreement with him. It also states that Hart is unable to properly dress himself on his own and can’t functionally use objects like pens and pencils.

Hart is seeking $1 million in damages, along with undetermined amounts of lost income and other losses. He underwent a second surgery with different doctors in Vancouver in October, but the results of that procedure are currently unknown.