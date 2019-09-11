Bret Hart Gives Praise To Current WWE Superstar

In an interview with SI.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave praise to Drew McIntyre:

“I always respected big guys when I wrestled them, respected their size and their ability, and tried to bring out the best of them,” Hart said. “A big guy I’ve been a big fan of for a long time is Drew McIntyre and his work. I’m glad that he had a rebound and he’s doing really well.”

“It was a long climb to the top for me, that’s for sure,” Bret said. “Sometimes you need to retreat, circle the wagons, and come back with a new plan. I think that’s what happened with Drew. But he’s so polished now and he’s finally getting the chance he deserves.”