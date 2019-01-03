Bret Hart, Lex Luger, Kevin Nash and More React To “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in wrestling history, has died at the age of 76.

Okerlund’s ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stands alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 14 years before joining Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1984. He remained with the company until 1993 when he left for World Championship Wrestling.

From Bret Hart to Lex Luger to William Regal, “Mean” Gene’s interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

The wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene.

The best ever !!

Thank you Mean Gene !!

Thank you Mean Gene !!

Sad that my friend Mean Gene Oakland has passed.I was so fortunate to work with him for 24 years.Our time doing"local markets"in WCW and World Wides taught me more than anything on how to cut a promo.

Most people don't know Gene was going to be third man if Hulk decided not to. As long as I have a heart beat you'll be in my heart. Miss you so much already my friend

Mean Gene made my bad promos, few I had in WCW, better by how he played off my words; he’d tell me I can only get better than roll his eyes in front of me for a laugh.. Thank you for that memory. Your wisdom and wit on the stick made wrestling better.

Godspeed #RIPMeanGene

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of mean gene. A wrestling icon that will be remembered by the hulk hogan rock n rasslin era 2 Monday night wars. Worked thru 2 glory periods in rasslin.

I'm heart broken over the passing of Mean Gene Okerlund. What a fantastic person he was. Always treated me great when I would run into him at a show. He was a class act and undoubtedly the original voice of wrestling that I connect my earliest memories of wrestling with.

We will all miss Mean Gene. It's a very sad thing to lose him. I feel blessed that we got to hang at #wrestlecade #legend #2019