Bret Hart, Lex Luger, Kevin Nash and More React To “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in wrestling history, has died at the age of 76.

Okerlund’s ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stands alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 14 years before joining Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1984. He remained with the company until 1993 when he left for World Championship Wrestling.

From Bret Hart to Lex Luger to William Regal, “Mean” Gene’s interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

The wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene.

