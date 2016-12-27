bret-hart3

Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella After SmackDown, John Yurnet On 205 Live (Video), Fans On SmackDown

Published On 12/27/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

– As seen on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, Mustafa Ali defeated a man named John Yurnet. Yurnet is better known as Mr. 450. He has made several appearances on WWE NXT TV since late 2014. Below is video from that match:

– As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave the final SmackDown of 2016 a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is getting involved in the Natalya vs. Nikki Bella feud as he had this exchange with Nikki after tonight’s SmackDown:

