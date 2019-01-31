Bret Hart Shows Support For Singh Brothers, Rock – Mankind’s Halftime Heat Empty Arena Match

— Bret “Hit Man” Hart has seen his share of wrestlers come and go during his illustrious career, so an endorsement from the 5-time WWF Champion is a high honor.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to put his stamp of approval on The Singh Brothers. Showing off Sunil and Samir’s first-ever WWE action figures next to the first toys made of himself and Hart Foundation tag team partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Hart expressed his admiration for the two and their attitude.

Hart’s kind words mean a lot to Sunil and Samir.

This means the world. Some moments you never forget. This is one of them. Thank you @BretHart 🙏🏽 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pEMbkT2TiK — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) January 31, 2019

— Ahead of WWE Halftime Heat’s return during the Super Bowl this Sunday, check out highlights from The Rock and Mankind’s historic Empty Arena Match for the WWF Championship from the first Halftime Heat in 1999.

— WWE producer and former Superstar Finlay turns 61 years old today.