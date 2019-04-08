Bret Hart’s Attacker Appears In Court (Photo), New Details

The crazed wrestling fan who attacked Bret Hart during his speech at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony thought it was “the right moment” to go after the wrestling legend.

“I just felt like it was the right moment,” Zachary Madsen told police, according to prosecutors on Sunday during a court hearing (h/t New York Post).

Madsen rushed past a barricade and tackled Hart and a WWE security guard during the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

Madsen, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was ordered held on $1,500 bond at his arraignment on assault and criminal trespassing charges in Brooklyn criminal court.

The judge also granted an order of protection against Madsen to Hart and the security guard, Thaddeus Jones.

Madsen’s lawyer urged the judge not to set bail at his Brooklyn arraignment, arguing he was “agreeable and cooperative” and it would be hard for him to come up with the money.

Hart was said to have felt discomfort in his hip and was treated at the scene. Both Hart and the security officer were taken to the hospital after the incident as a precautionary measure and then released.

Here is a photo of Madsen during his court hearing on Sunday.

Madsen was previously arrested in September for allegedly stalking mixed martial artist Haris Talundzic.