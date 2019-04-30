Brian Cage Issues Statement Regarding His Injury

Brian Cage issued a statement on Instagram regarding his injury from the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV:

“This is the picture I wanted to post, not me in a hospital bed. Slammiversary last year(in this very same building)I posted a very true/ heartfelt post. 1 feeling accomplished to have won a major title in a major company. And after 5 months of building anticipation, and everything going into it, I knew this was glong to be my night. April 28th, 2019 was going to be the first time I have ever been a legit world champion. To finally be the guy a company wants to invest in and see heading the front line. I’ve been ready, willing and able for quite a while now, and have been asked so many times why nobody has ever pulled the trigger? IDK, but @impactwrestling finally was. Better late than never, and I couldn’t wait for last Sunday.

I couldn’t wait to tear the roof off with @johnhennigan and steal the show. I knew we had something special heading into it and I know we both couldn’t wait to show the world. And to stand tall after with that first time feeling, jumping into the crowd, overjoyed with emotion and knowing I deserve this and finally its happen. Getting to go backstage to rejoice with my peers and share that moment of happy tears with my fiance @melissasantosofficial and know this is my time. Doesn’t matter what people think about our business, that moment is very real. At least it is to me and has been since I was 10 years old.

But that’s not how it happen. After a hot start, John would end up giving me a Spanish fly off the stage and onto the floor. Instantly my back lit up and my right leg went numb. I was terrified. And as feeling came back I hoped the pain would subside. After pushing through and trying to force it, I knew it wasn’t going away. The amount of pain I was in was unbearable. And the feeling of not having strength or ability to move was disheartening, terrifying and emotionally devastating. I lied there looking up off the mat, telling myself “this is it Brian, this is suppose to.be you’re night. Everything you’ve worked for” I pushed through the pain to do what I could and make it happen. It’s not what or how I wanted and I knew my momentous occasion would be a let down. I wanted tears of joy, not tears of pain and what now.”