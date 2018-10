Brian Pillman Jr discussed several topics in an interview with SLAM! Wrestling including his attempts to live up to the legacy of his father. Here is what he had to say:

“I have a lot of expectations to live up to. Every angle I can find to live up to those expectations, I will try to. Some wrestlers really invest their entire lives into this art. Some of the most prominent, electric performers are the people that truly believe their own s***. You’ve just got to be careful about that.”