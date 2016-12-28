Brie Bella “Baby Watch” Update (Video), John Cena And Titus O’Neil Grant Wishes (Photos), WWE Stock
Published On 12/29/2016 | News
– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 22 weeks in this new video:
– WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $18.55 per share. Today’s high was $18.66 and the low was $18.33.
– As seen below, John Cena and Titus O’Neil granted Make-A-Wish Wishes at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis and Wednesday’s show Nashville:
.@JohnCena granted Haman's wish today at #WWENashville! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/LgkRcGicml
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 29, 2016