Brie Bella “Baby Watch” Update (Video), John Cena And Titus O’Neil Grant Wishes (Photos), WWE Stock

– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 22 weeks in this new video:

– WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $18.55 per share. Today’s high was $18.66 and the low was $18.33.

– As seen below, John Cena and Titus O’Neil granted Make-A-Wish Wishes at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis and Wednesday’s show Nashville: