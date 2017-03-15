Brie Bella Maternity Shoot Video, Fans On Daniel Bryan Firing AJ Styles, WWE Reads

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from Brie Bella’s recent maternity shoot. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

– While SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on SmackDown that he will be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, WWE is still going with the storyline of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan firing AJ earlier in the night. They have a new poll asking fans if AJ deserved to be fired by Bryan. As of this writing, 52% voted, “No, all is fair in the land of opportunity that is SmackDown.” The rest voted, “Yes, AJ Styles’ attack on Shane McMahon was heinous and the penalty had to be steep.”

– WWE Coach Matt Bloom appeared with Darren Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose and Babatunde Aiyegbusi for a WWE Reads event at Audubon Park Elementary School in Orlando earlier today. Below is a photo of the group: