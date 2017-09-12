Brie Bella Missing MYC Tonight, HHH Talks Women’s Division, Jeff Hardy Performing With Band

– Brie Bella was set to attend The Mae Young Classic finale in Las Vegas tonight but she won’t be there because daughter Birdie Joe is sick. Brie reveals the change of plans in the video above, where she also wishes Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane the best of luck in tonight’s finals.

– ESPNW spoke with Triple H, WWE Coach Sara Amato and others to promote The Mae Young Classic at this link. Triple H commented on how the women’s division has grown since the “#GiveDivasAChance” hashtag campaign in 2015:

“They went from being afterthoughts to being 30-minute ironman matches and stealing the show at every TakeOver event and taking their rightful place. It was amazing to watch that transformation.”

– Jeff Hardy and his band will be performing at O’Connor’s Irish Pub in Clarksville, TN on Saturday, September 30th. The show starts at 10pm and is open to people 21 and up. Details are below in this tweet from Jeff: