Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan’s Return Match At WrestleMania 34, Next Season Of Total Divas

Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard recently interviewed WWE Superstar Brie Bella. Here are the highlights:

How Daniel Bryan was too excited to sleep before his WrestleMania 34 return match:

“The night before WrestleMania, it was actually really cute, he couldn’t sleep because he was so excited. I told him, ‘Think of everything you’ve done to get here.’ So to go from one night where we couldn’t sleep because we were both so sad to another night where we couldn’t sleep because we were so excited, that was so crazy. I’m so proud of him. He’s healthy, he deserves to be in that ring. It shows that with passion and dedication, you can truly accomplish anything.”

Next season of Total Bellas:

“So many people have so many questions where John and Nicole are at, and why everything happened, and I think this season will answer a lot of those questions. I give them a lot of credit for opening up their lives. We all told ourselves we had to be an open book. If you’re going to do reality, you need to do the good and the bad. I think that’s why so many people love Nicole and me. We’re real and honest. There are some really intimate conversations between Nicole and John. I think my sister is just like, ‘Other women go through this,’ and she wants them to feel like they’re not alone.”