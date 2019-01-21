Brie Bella Speaks Out About Injuring Liv Morgan, Nikki Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles

In an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Brie Bella commented on injuring Liv Morgan back in September:

“We’re not perfect, no one’s perfect, you know how many people have been injured in the ring? But for some reason I was like showcased in such a way of like, this evil person, and ‘look what she’s done’ and I got bullied really bad.

“I wanted to run into a cave and you’ll see. I don’t think people have ever seen me break down as bad as they will during the whole Liv situation.

“I went into deep depression. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to go back to work. All the horrible things people were saying about me, I felt a thousand times worse than the things they thought of me and I really had to sit down and think to myself, ‘Brie, you’re a mother’ and if Birdie was in this situation would you want her to feel this bad or would you want her to stand up to it and be like ‘Screw you guys?’”

Brie and sister Nikki also commented on the women’s tag team titles:

BRIE: “First let me say that those titles would look best on The Bella Twins because we are truly the longest tag team in the Women’s Division.”

NIKKI: “We didn’t create a tag team just for tag championships. We’ve been a built-in tag team, who deserve tag championships.”

BRIE: “So you might not see us anytime soon, but you will see us down the road at some point eyeing those tag titles. It’s just hard to live in a world where we’re the Bella Twins and there are Women’s Tag tiles out there. We will cross paths.”