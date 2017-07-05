bryan-brie

Brie Bella Spends Night At Hospital (Video), Sasha Banks Pokes Fun At The Miz and Maryse (Photos)

– Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are still awaiting their first child together. The married couple had to stay the night at the hospital because doctors had to monitor the breathing of their unborn baby. The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel has uploaded this video of Bella providing an update.

– Sasha Banks had some fun on Twitter during the WWE European tour. She posted these photos of people looking like The Miz and Maryse. Obviously, the people in the photos were not Miz and Maryse, but Miz responded soon after.

